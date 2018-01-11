Child Actor Rahim Banda Named Ghana Jobs Bank Ambassador 

Rahim Banda And Sister

Young actor Rahim Banda has been unveiled as one of the ambassadors of Ghana Jobs Bank Initiative at a ceremony to outdoor Ex-President J. A Kufuor as the initiative's patron.

The Ghana Job Bank Initiative – a subsidiary of EON3 Group Company Limited – is a social media and digital marketing initiative that seeks to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the initiative which is divided into two sections, namely 'Business Incubator' and 'Ghana Smart Youth', Ghanaian youth are expected to be mentored on entrepreneurship and trained in software engineering and open-data platform system.

Those who are to benefit from the 'Ghana Smart Youth' segment of the project are expected to be offered internship programmes in Dubai, India and the United States.

Former President Kufuor, who accepted his new role as the patron, observed that the introduction of the initiative was timely, considering the high levels of unemployment in the country.

The outdooring ceremony was held at the ex-president's residence and attended by a number of dignitaries. Rahim Banda, who is already a Free SHS ambassador, was named alongside Steven Blessing Ackah, first Ghanaian to chair the G200 Youth Summit, as the ambassadors for the initiative.

Sarkodie, Nana Aba Anamoah and Joselyn Dumas were among entertainment personalities who were present to support the initiative.