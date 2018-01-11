I Leave Those Who Doubt My Accident To God - Joyce Blessing Cries

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing says she is not perturbed by the numerous controversies that have rocked reports about her near-fatal accident on Christmas Day in 2017.

The 'Mensei Da' singer told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that she and her team were involved in the ghastly accident in Nsawam while they were on their way to Kwahu in the Eastern Region for the ‘Bliss on the Hills' festival.

The accident left the gospel musician’s four-wheel drive badly mangled but many believed that the incident was a publicity stunt.

Asked if any of her team suffered any injuries, she noted that all her team members survived the accident without major injuries.