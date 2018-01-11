Rahim Banda releases video on Free SHS (Watch)

Free SHS Ambassador Rahim Banda has released official campaign video on the Free Senior High School Policy days after been confirmed as an Ambassador for the Scheme.

In a Two Minutes video available to attractivemustapha.com,

The child actor gave a message of hope and explained that achieving perfection for the popular government scheme will not come on a silver platter but gradually it will get better.

He also recounted the numerous benefits that the Country will gain from the Free SHS for future generations towards development.

Watch the video below



