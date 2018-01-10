“When the art goes beyond what you hear on daily basis to something extraordinaire,” states Cheubeatz..

The year is already looking heated up with this super highlife master piece song from Cheubeatz, bringing on the prowess rap skills of one of the most promising eastern culture's prodigy in the person of Kelar thrillz.

The song which is built on tradition and religion, feeding a firm story line of protection according to Psalm 91 is one that truly puts asunder in the separation of tradition from religion.

HOTLINK: http://k003.kiwi6.com /hotlink/o7q641x5b4/Cheubeatz_ ft_Kelar_thrillz-_OMENU.mp3