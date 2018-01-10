modernghana logo

UFred - Awon Onijekuje

UFred (Uncle Fred) is a Nigerian UK based artiste.

With a few recordings out there, ‘Awon Onijekuje’ is his first commercially produced single which was inspired by his experience whilst in Nigeria on a working holiday.

Bribery and corruption was experienced in every sector and is the norm in Nigeria.

He decided to produce this track in the original Afrobeat spirit with modern Afrobeat touch. A self thought keyboard player, he also plays gangan aka talking drum.

UFred is also a writer/producer.
LISTEN/STREAMING LINK
http://kiwi6.com/file/lpwgfng3nz

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/lpwgfng3nz/Ufred_-_Awon_Oni_jekuje.mp3

