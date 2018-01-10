Budding independent folksinger Omoiyabode has released his much talked about debut single titled ‘Lola Oluwa’.
The song carries the message of hope and positivity, delivered with stellar vocal prowess today; January 10th, 2018.
Omoiyabode relayed the news of the song’s release on his social media page when he wrote: “I’m incredibly excited to announce to you my debut single ‘Lola Oluwa’ is available for download.”
“This song is from me to you; a message straight from my heart – a message and prophecy for progress and unending grace from the almighty for us all. This song really does mean a lot. Kindly check it out and share. God bless you all.”
Laced with acoustic guitar and piano, the song shows off an exemplary production which heavily complements the singer’s vocals; creating a refreshing sound that proudly represents the indigenousness of African talent.
Omoiyabode goes on to deliver a catchy hook and chorus; one that truly prophecizes the abundance of God’s grace – he sings “Ka lowo lowo, ka mama toroje”, meaning provision of abundant wealth so as not live in penury.
The talented singer is also a self-taught guitar and keyboard player and he provided the acoustic sound on the beat – a feat that solidifies him as a multi-talented act.
With the single, Omoiyabode has made a formidable impression that he is here to stay; with his new sound which vividly projects Africa’s nativity from an introspective mind.
We hope to hear more sounds from the fast-rising star in the not too distant future.
Omoiyabode Releases New Single ‘Lola Oluwa’
Get Lola Oluwa Here: http://bit.ly/lolaoluwa
Download Lola Oluwa on Cloud 9: http://cloud9.com.ng/omo-iyabode/lola-oluwasingle/lola-oluwa/