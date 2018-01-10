Omoiyabode Releases New Single ‘Lola Oluwa’

Budding independent folksinger Omoiyabode has released his much talked about debut single titled ‘Lola Oluwa’.

The song carries the message of hope and positivity, delivered with stellar vocal prowess today; January 10th, 2018.

Omoiyabode relayed the news of the song’s release on his social media page when he wrote: “I’m incredibly excited to announce to you my debut single ‘Lola Oluwa’ is available for download.”

“This song is from me to you; a message straight from my heart – a message and prophecy for progress and unending grace from the almighty for us all. This song really does mean a lot. Kindly check it out and share. God bless you all.”

Laced with acoustic guitar and piano, the song shows off an exemplary production which heavily complements the singer’s vocals; creating a refreshing sound that proudly represents the indigenousness of African talent.

Omoiyabode goes on to deliver a catchy hook and chorus; one that truly prophecizes the abundance of God’s grace – he sings “Ka lowo lowo, ka mama toroje”, meaning provision of abundant wealth so as not live in penury.

The talented singer is also a self-taught guitar and keyboard player and he provided the acoustic sound on the beat – a feat that solidifies him as a multi-talented act.

With the single, Omoiyabode has made a formidable impression that he is here to stay; with his new sound which vividly projects Africa’s nativity from an introspective mind.

We hope to hear more sounds from the fast-rising star in the not too distant future.

Get Lola Oluwa Here: http://bit.ly/lolaoluwa

Download Lola Oluwa on Cloud 9: http://cloud9.com.ng/omo-iyabode/lola-oluwasingle/lola-oluwa/