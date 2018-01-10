The difference between a businessman and a busy-man is the out bringing, since some people use to be busy for nothing.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Geniuzz Teams Up With International Company, Dancehall Funk, For "Detty" Dance Video
Effyzzie Music's pop star Geniuzz teasing with a dance visual for his budding hit "Detty".
The Philkeyz produced pop number gets treated by an army of dancers from international dance company Dancehall Funk Company.
Enjoy the Yana Markeshina directed cut and also familiarize yourself with "Detty"!
WATCH "DETTY (DANCE VIDEO)" ON YOUTUBE -
Geniuzz - Detty (Dance Video)
GET "DETTY" - http://smarturl.it/Detty