Geniuzz Teams Up With International Company, Dancehall Funk, For "Detty" Dance Video

Effyzzie Music's pop star Geniuzz teasing with a dance visual for his budding hit "Detty".

The Philkeyz produced pop number gets treated by an army of dancers from international dance company Dancehall Funk Company.

Enjoy the Yana Markeshina directed cut and also familiarize yourself with "Detty"!

WATCH "DETTY (DANCE VIDEO)" ON YOUTUBE -

Geniuzz - Detty (Dance Video)



GET "DETTY" - http://smarturl.it/Detty