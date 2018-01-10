You Are ‘Mad’ If You Don’t Support Ghanaian Music –Blogger

Ghanaian blogger and entrepreneur, Black Bills, has lamented that Ghanaian don't support their own music, but rather enjoy songs from different countries like Nigerian and South Africa.

In Ghana we have really great artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, M.anifest El, Efya, Becca, the list goes on and on but most Ghanaians don’t hail them like they do foreign artistes, Black Bills decried.

He continued that the aforementioned artistes are doing their best to entertain and get Ghana on the world map, therefore they need the massive support of Ghanaians.

“One way or another we have all come to that same cross road, and also need a word of encouragement to keep going; and this is exactly what our artistes need from us.”

“Why then are you not supporting your very own? You think we can't compete with these artistes? You think they are better than ours? Then I think you are mad if you don’t support your own,” Black Bills blurted out.

Ghanaian Don't Support Their Own Music