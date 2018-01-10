Celebrated Actress Kafui Danku Shares Her Life Experience In 'Silence Is Not Golden'

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has successfully unveiled her first book titled "Silence Is Not Golden" at the AH Hotel, East-Legon in Accra on Wednesday, 10th January 2018.

The unveiling of the Book which was categorically organized for press men hugely attracted the cooperation of Ghanaian media.



In a separate interview with AttractiveMustapha.com, the divalicious Kafui Danku explained that the Book enumerates practical solutions on marriage problems and catalogues her personal experience which will help women deal with marital issues appropriately.

She also revealed that as an actress, she will definitely come out with a movie to dramatize the content of the Book so her fans should be expectant.