Listen Up: Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod By Guilty Beatz)

Finally, the much awaited song from Bisa Kdei is here for us to spice up our playlist.

Titled "Hammer", this is indeed a year starter song,--- and just like the usual Bisa Kdei ways, Hammer will motivate and inspire you to keep pushing hard in life, for there is success after the struggle.

Hammer is off Bisa Kdei's upcoming "Highlife Konnect" album,which is scheduled to be out few weeks from now.

The album according to Black Legendary Music label will feature couple of artistes in Africa, and will have most songs recorded and performed live.

Hammer is just a snippet of the great songs "Highlife Konnect" album has.

Production credit goes to Guilty Beatz.

Stream/download the new jam below...

