Some Female Gospel Musicians Abuse Alcohol - Akosua Adjepong Alleges

Veteran musician, Akosua Adjepong, has alleged that some gospel musicians in Ghana drink alcohol.

The musician made the startling allegation in an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM.

According to Akosua Adjepong, she has seen some female gospel musicians drink alcohol before they perform on stage.

The ‘Frema’ hit singer was asked to give an advice to people in the showbiz industry when she dropped the bombshell.

The veteran musician started by sharing an experience she had some years ago when a bandleader she was working with at the time tried to give her alcohol to help her get rid of shyness when she gets on stage.

She said she turned down the offer by the band leader.

“Some of our gospel musicians drink alcohol before they get on stage and it is very heartbreaking,” she said.

Akosua Adjepong refused to mention names but went ahead to advise musicians, actors and people in the industry to be good role models to the younger generation.

“Some people don’t really pay attention when the sermon is being preached; some even sleep but immediately get up when they start singing gospel songs. People actually pay heed to the words of Gospel song so I’m begging our gospel musicians to change,” she urged.

She pleaded with people who take in alcohol before performances to put an end to it and change their ways this New Year.