Young Man Reveals What Led Him To Consume A Crate Of Alcoholic Beverages Daily On Berla Mundi’s Show 

After remaining sober for 6 months, a former alcohol addict has finally opened up on his past life on The Late Afternoon Show with Berla Mundi.

The young man referred to as Pious during the interview disclosed that due to his addiction to alcohol, he used to consume a crate of alcohol daily.

His face was concealed throughout the interview in order that he may not face stigmatization from his community afterwards.

Asked if it had any effect on him, he answered in the negative saying that his system had become accustomed to the feeling of drunkenness.

Speaking on how it started, he disclosed he began drinking out of curiosity in primary school when his mother used to send him to buy her some Pito.

His drinking habits worsened in secondary school as he found smart ways of sneaking alcohol into his dormitory.

This habit continued even at the tertiary level and it affected him so badly.

The real reason for his reliance on alcohol? He caught his woman in bed with his best friend. He has suffered physically and emotionally for over 10 years due to addiction.

Pious however discovered the House of St. Francis Clinic and Rehab Centre in Ashiaman and is currently undergoing treatment.

