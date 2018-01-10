modernghana logo

Guda Features Lil Win, Akrobeto, Others In "Courtdate" Music Video

GMK Records presents the official video for his collaboration with Young Chorus & King Waab.

The song which is titled "Court Date" is undoubtedly enjoying great airplay and gradually becoming every ones favorite.

The video is officially out and it features top actors, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Akrobeto, to mention but few.

Stream and download the jam below.
Enjoy visuals here

