Gospel music minister and Choreographer Lawrence Stanley Osiwu also known as "Stanflux" has unveiled his latest single titled ''My Body''.
Stanflux, as he is fondly called by fans and admirers, is a beautiful song writer with over 15 songs, some of which have been recorded with titles; ‘Thank you’, ‘Good Time’, ‘Arise’, ‘Testimony’ and lots more.
These songs are available online. He released his first video the year 2015 October 1st, song titled "ARISE".
According to him, his latest single 'My Body' was inspired by a great women who is now a God mother, who goes by the name REV MRS AKENZUWA.
It was on a faithful Sunday while giving her testimony of how God delivered her husband from the danger of death... She SANG and said e go reach your body as e don reach her body...that was it...the song was born'' - Stanflux
DOWNLOAD Lyrics VERSE 1. This God wey me and you dey serve He's not a man, not a man that He should lie As He talk am no so He go do am oh So Make you wait, e go soon be your turn Come and see wetin my God do for me He filled my heart with Joy N filled my mouth with praise Abeg come celebrate, follow me dey jubilate ooo As He do my own for me, He go do your own for you Chorus: As e don reach my body eh eh eh eh eh e go reach your body e go reach your body VERSE 2. Why I no go shout, shout for joy Gave me a brand new Took away my every pain Every thing don turn around turn around turn around turn around
Leh leh leh leh leh all for good oo Na better I dey see ah ah ah Na double double blessing I receive ooo iyeh eh eh eh
My heavenly father, you carry my matter Your love you dey show me dey make me better, dey make me better
I yeh I yeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh
E don reach my body eh eh E go reach your body e go reach your body..... E don reach my body eh eh eh Eh eh eh eh eh eh eh E go reach your body e go reach your body....
Stanflux Releases ''My Body"
Gospel music minister and Choreographer Lawrence Stanley Osiwu also known as "Stanflux" has unveiled his latest single titled ''My Body''.
Stanflux, as he is fondly called by fans and admirers, is a beautiful song writer with over 15 songs, some of which have been recorded with titles; ‘Thank you’, ‘Good Time’, ‘Arise’, ‘Testimony’ and lots more.
These songs are available online. He released his first video the year 2015 October 1st, song titled "ARISE".
According to him, his latest single 'My Body' was inspired by a great women who is now a God mother, who goes by the name REV MRS AKENZUWA.
It was on a faithful Sunday while giving her testimony of how God delivered her husband from the danger of death... She SANG and said e go reach your body as e don reach her body...that was it...the song was born'' - Stanflux
DOWNLOAD
Lyrics
VERSE 1.
This God wey me and you dey serve
He's not a man, not a man that He should lie
As He talk am no so He go do am oh
So Make you wait, e go soon be your turn
Come and see wetin my God do for me
He filled my heart with Joy
N filled my mouth with praise
Abeg come celebrate, follow me dey jubilate ooo
As He do my own for me, He go do your own for you
Chorus:
As e don reach my body eh eh eh eh eh
e go reach your body e go reach your body
VERSE 2.
Why I no go shout, shout for joy
Gave me a brand new
Took away my every pain
Every thing don turn around turn around turn around turn around
Leh leh leh leh leh all for good oo
Na better I dey see ah ah ah
Na double double blessing I receive ooo iyeh eh eh eh
My heavenly father, you carry my matter
Your love you dey show me dey make me better, dey make me better
I yeh I yeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh
E don reach my body eh eh
E go reach your body e go reach your body.....
E don reach my body eh eh eh
Eh eh eh eh eh eh eh
E go reach your body e go reach your body....