Stanflux Releases ''My Body"

Gospel music minister and Choreographer Lawrence Stanley Osiwu also known as "Stanflux" has unveiled his latest single titled ''My Body''.

Stanflux, as he is fondly called by fans and admirers, is a beautiful song writer with over 15 songs, some of which have been recorded with titles; ‘Thank you’, ‘Good Time’, ‘Arise’, ‘Testimony’ and lots more.

These songs are available online. He released his first video the year 2015 October 1st, song titled "ARISE".

According to him, his latest single 'My Body' was inspired by a great women who is now a God mother, who goes by the name REV MRS AKENZUWA.

It was on a faithful Sunday while giving her testimony of how God delivered her husband from the danger of death... She SANG and said e go reach your body as e don reach her body...that was it...the song was born'' - Stanflux

DOWNLOAD

Lyrics

VERSE 1.

This God wey me and you dey serve

He's not a man, not a man that He should lie

As He talk am no so He go do am oh

So Make you wait, e go soon be your turn

Come and see wetin my God do for me

He filled my heart with Joy

N filled my mouth with praise

Abeg come celebrate, follow me dey jubilate ooo

As He do my own for me, He go do your own for you

Chorus:

As e don reach my body eh eh eh eh eh

e go reach your body e go reach your body

VERSE 2.

Why I no go shout, shout for joy

Gave me a brand new

Took away my every pain

Every thing don turn around turn around turn around turn around

Leh leh leh leh leh all for good oo

Na better I dey see ah ah ah

Na double double blessing I receive ooo iyeh eh eh eh

My heavenly father, you carry my matter

Your love you dey show me dey make me better, dey make me better

I yeh I yeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh iyeh

E don reach my body eh eh

E go reach your body e go reach your body.....

E don reach my body eh eh eh

Eh eh eh eh eh eh eh

E go reach your body e go reach your body....