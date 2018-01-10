 Boi George - Pass Me Your Love (Prod. Hottunez)

George Chuka Nwanze popularly known as “Boi George” is an R&B artist born Jan 19th, hails from Delta state and, was brought up in the music hub of Lagos; Festac Town.

He has a B.sc in Mass communication from Anambra State University and also trained in musical instruments and cinematography at ten strings Music Institute and AI Multimedia Academy respectively.

‘Pass me your love’ by Boi George is an R&B/Afro pop song produced by ‘Hottunez’ and is a follow up to his 2016 hit single “ Halleluyah”.

Boi George’s style of Music is greatly influenced by indigenous and international R & B artistes like 2face Idibia, Wande Coal, Chris Brown and Usher.

