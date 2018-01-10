modernghana logo

Brand New Compilation Album From 3nity Records

Silver Age Legacy
Silver Age Legacy presents a brand new compilation album from 3nity Records.

The Album features artistes including Cep Sefogah, Jahmehn, Sky Scrapa, Phil, Eldad, Kobby Gunz, Henry Benjamin, Equal Geezy Christ Image, Serwaa & Steeze Pop Choir, Suzy, Morphat, Doro & Eldad and Kwesi Melt

Tracklist:
1. Intro(My Perspective) feat Cep Sefogah
2. Perspective feat. Jahmehn, Sky Scrapa, Phil, Eldad, Kobby Gunz, Henry Benjamin

3. Nobody Knows
4. Someday feat. Equal Geezy
5. Order Ny Steps feat. Christ Image, Serwaa & Steeze Pop Choir

6. Temptations feat. Suzy & Morphat
7. One Love feat. Henry Benjamin, Doro & Eldad
8. One Love, One Heart(Bonus Track) feat. Steeze Pop Choir & Kwesi Melt

Purchase and download link: https://onbarz.app.link/yuQvFfdFsJ

