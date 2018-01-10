Body is morning dew that shines to the rise of the hands. (Corps est ros'e du matin - Qui brille au lever des mains.)By: Charles de Leusse
Brand New Compilation Album From 3nity Records
Silver Age Legacy presents a brand new compilation album from 3nity Records.
The Album features artistes including Cep Sefogah, Jahmehn, Sky Scrapa, Phil, Eldad, Kobby Gunz, Henry Benjamin, Equal Geezy Christ Image, Serwaa & Steeze Pop Choir, Suzy, Morphat, Doro & Eldad and Kwesi Melt
Tracklist:
1. Intro(My Perspective) feat Cep Sefogah
2. Perspective feat. Jahmehn, Sky Scrapa, Phil, Eldad, Kobby Gunz, Henry Benjamin
3. Nobody Knows
4. Someday feat. Equal Geezy
5. Order Ny Steps feat. Christ Image, Serwaa & Steeze Pop Choir
6. Temptations feat. Suzy & Morphat
7. One Love feat. Henry Benjamin, Doro & Eldad
8. One Love, One Heart(Bonus Track) feat. Steeze Pop Choir & Kwesi Melt
Purchase and download link: https://onbarz.app.link/yuQvFfdFsJ