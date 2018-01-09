Mr Bonnyblaq one of the Melodie Kings from the East drops this hot and pacy track featuring Fanzy Papaya on Duty, and he titled this one “Shola (Body na alert)“.

The lyrical dexterity delivered on this track by Mr Bonnyblaq was truly “High Level” and Fanzypapaya complements the whole sound with his perfect melodies as both crooners sync perfectly in this dope song that will serenade you as you flow with the rhythm!

The song was Produced, mixed and mastered by the MOBASS .

Download This Lovely Song "Mr Bonnyblaq - Shola (Body na alert) Ft Fanzy Papaya" And Share Your Thought

DOWNLOAD LINK: https://cloudup.com/files/iKPXBMrsdVW/download