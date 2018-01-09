All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Fast-Rising Star Sustain
Nigerian Music
Abideen Olamilekan (born Jan. 1994 in Oyo state Nigeria) better known by his stage name Sustain, is a Nigerian recording artist, singer, songwriter and performer.
He won the controversial ANUCA awards in the year 2014 and he kicked off his career officially with his Young John produced single titled Koli in the year 2015
Life And career! Sustain Originates from the Yoruba ethnic group in south-western Nigeria. He’s the first born of his family with three other siblings.
His father is a printer and a press man and his mother a business woman popular known for her clothing material and wine business.
He attended Oyo state school of sciences for his secondary Education and graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in Urban and Regional planning.
He started acting at the age of 9 and started making music at the age of 18 till date.
He has cited artistes like Bob Marley; Fela; wizkid; Pasuma and 9ice as his musical inspiration.
Singles Enter 2014 Bambam 2014 Don’t sly me 2014 2geda 2015 Sustyteraphy 2015 Koli 2015 Omo mama e 2016 Dansia 2016 Husband material 2017 Pelemo 2017 Awards Won ANUCA awards Student artistes of the year 2014 Fessa awards Next rated 2016 Urpsa awards artist of the year 2017 Years active 2014 till present Connect With Sustain On IG and Twitter @sustainolami
Singles
Enter 2014
Bambam 2014
Don’t sly me 2014
2geda 2015
Sustyteraphy 2015
Koli 2015
Omo mama e 2016
Dansia 2016
Husband material 2017
Pelemo 2017
Awards Won
ANUCA awards Student artistes of the year 2014
Fessa awards Next rated 2016
Urpsa awards artist of the year 2017
Years active 2014 till present
Connect With Sustain On IG and Twitter @sustainolami
