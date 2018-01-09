All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Fast-Rising Star Sustain

Abideen Olamilekan (born Jan. 1994 in Oyo state Nigeria) better known by his stage name Sustain, is a Nigerian recording artist, singer, songwriter and performer.

He won the controversial ANUCA awards in the year 2014 and he kicked off his career officially with his Young John produced single titled Koli in the year 2015

Life And career!

Sustain Originates from the Yoruba ethnic group in south-western Nigeria. He’s the first born of his family with three other siblings.

His father is a printer and a press man and his mother a business woman popular known for her clothing material and wine business.

He attended Oyo state school of sciences for his secondary Education and graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in Urban and Regional planning.

He started acting at the age of 9 and started making music at the age of 18 till date.

He has cited artistes like Bob Marley; Fela; wizkid; Pasuma and 9ice as his musical inspiration.

Singles

Enter 2014

Bambam 2014

Don’t sly me 2014

2geda 2015

Sustyteraphy 2015

Koli 2015

Omo mama e 2016

Dansia 2016

Husband material 2017

Pelemo 2017

Awards Won

ANUCA awards Student artistes of the year 2014

Fessa awards Next rated 2016

Urpsa awards artist of the year 2017

Years active 2014 till present

