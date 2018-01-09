Rahim Banda named as Free SHS and Ghana Job Bank Ambassador

Ghanaian movie star Rahim Banda has been named as Ambassador for Ghana Job Bank and the Free Senior High School Scheme rolled out by Government of Ghana.

The announcement was made by Nana Aba Anamoah at a ceremony organized by Ghana Job Bank to unveil their Ambassadors.

Reliable information gathered by AttractiveMustapha.com indicates that Rahim Banda was officially appointed as the Free SHS Ambassador by the Ministry of Education last month.

JOB BANK is a platform for both public and private sectors to post their job listing in the job bank.

