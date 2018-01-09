Asamoah Gyan’s Kids Rap ‘Man’s Not Hot’ And You Will Love It!

Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, seems to be beaming with pride as he watches his three boys rap Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s not hot’.

The boys rap the song so well that you would think they were being taught that at school.

The Black Stars Captain whose airline Baby Jet Airline is expected to begin operations by the end of this year or early 2019 posted the video of the boys singing to one of his social media handles.

He captioned it: “I didn’t know I had rappers in my house ooo.”

“Man’s Not Hot” is a song by British comedian Michael Dapaah. It is his first single released under the name Big Shaq.

The song saw commercial success, peaking at number five in the United Kingdom.

The song has been certified silver in the UK by the BPI, indicating 200,000 combined sales and streams.