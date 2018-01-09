I want to go back to Praye – Choirmaster

Member of popular music group Praye, known in real life as Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster, has told Citi FM in an interview that he wishes to join the group again.

Choirmaster and the group who had been tearing at each other’s throat on social media for the past few days broke up about four years ago due to misunderstanding among them.

Choirmaster revealed that he had made attempts in the past to reconcile with his former group members but it did not work.

“Both my manager and Praye’s manager have met before and I remember what my management did was to present a contract to them. But when we met even though they disclosed all the projects they wanted to embark on, they did not give any positive reply,” he said.

He added that even though he wanted to embark on his solo project, he would really want to see the group re-united.

L-R: Praye Tiatia, Praye Honeho (Choirmaster) and Praye Tintin

Choirmaster ushered the New Year planning to re-unite with his brothers only for him to realise that his post on social media didn’t go down well with his other two members namely [Tintin and Tiatia].

The singer released an art work for his single dubbed ‘Donkey’ where he [Choirmaster] dissed his other two colleagues in the songs.

In 2014, members of the group went their separate ways but two of them (Tintin and Tiatia) came back later to keep the group.

Choirmaster came into mainstream music in 2004, after he and the Praye group (also comprising Tiatia and Tintin) emerged winners at the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations talent hunt.

He went solo in 2014 and has since produced songs like ‘Catwalk,’ ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful’ and ‘Pull Him Down’ and ‘Double Up’.