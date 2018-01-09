Flowking Stone, Others Thrill Thousands In Kumasi

The crowd at the event. INSET: Flowking Stone performing on stage

The Oseikrom Shutdown Concert held on December 23 at the Kumasi Mall turned out to be highly entertaining as local artistes billed for the night thrilled patrons with magnificent live stage performances.

Thousands of Ghanaian music fans who attended the concert were overjoyed by the extraordinary performances from all the artistes, who set the venue on fire with their stagecraft and unique style of delivery.

The annual musical event, organised by the headline artiste Flowking Stone, was aimed at bringing the hiplife artistes and music fans together on one stage to celebrate hiplife music.

The live performances of the various artistes raised the momentum and kept a large number of music fans on their feet as they did put up their best.

Flowking Stone spent over an hour on stage singing both his old songs and current ones. His latest 'Go Low' got patrons gyrating and singing in unison as he performed.

Music fans who attended the street jam were also overjoyed by extraordinary performances from Flowking Stone, who displayed different dance moves to wow his audiences.

He performed most of his hit songs such as 'Go Low', 'Me Kyea Kyea', 'Fire Bon Dem', 'Simple', 'Bronya Ade', Opana among, others.

The concert also witnessed historic live performances from Okyeame Kwame, Kunta Kinte, Strongman, Yaa Pono, Cabum, Guru, Teephlow, Nt4, Lil Shaker, Kojo Cue, Episode, Willie Maame, Bra Benk, Ryan Korsah and a host of others.

The event which was supported by Rent Air, Kosados Arena Hotel, Biegya Bitters, Special Ice, Ghana Police Service, Zoom Lion, Pink Berry, Icy Cup, Otis Boutique and YFM attracted thousands of music fans in and around Kumasi.