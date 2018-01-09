modernghana logo

56 Photos from Silver Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

A national thanksgiving service was organised at the Black Star Square on Sunday, January 7 to mark the Silver Jubilee of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The event was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former presidents John Dramani Mahama, John Agyekum Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings.

Also in attendance were dignitaries from Ghana’s political divide, religious and traditional leaders and members of the diplomatic corps.

See some photos from the event below:

