Music: O'bkay - Lemme Know (Feat. Kesse X Kurl Songx)

Formerly known as Sir Tino, O'BKAY who was a contestant of the MTN hitmaker talent hunt has dropped a new single for his cherished fans after a long wait.

"Lemme Know" is the title of this one and certainly the love vibe is popping up. The song features his label mate and VGMA 2012 Male vocalist of the year Kesse and MTN hitmaker winner Kurl Songx.

Currently signed to Auzy Media Home, he is on to bring out the best of the best. Shawers Ebiem and Kaywa on the production for this record.

