Magnom & DJ Lord Shine In Rwanda

Thriving Ghanaian producer, beat maker turned musician, Magnom was in East Africa to headline Rock Events’ end of year party dubbed ‘Roc Nye’ that happened at the Serena Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda on New Years Eve.

Kigali Serena hotel was packed with fans who were eager to see Magnom perform.

It was all adoration as Magnom performed Baby five-times to his East African fans who exhibited their affection for the craftsman by chiming in; singing the Twi parts.

DJ Lord on the other hand also exhibited high level of craftsmanship. Being his first international gig coupled with a different party environment and vibe, his delivery was outstanding. He warmed up the crowd few minutes before Magnom mounted the stage.

The incidents preceding the main event included radio and TV interviews with his team, Time Bomb (Manager) and personal disc jokey, DJ Lord. The Ghanaian artist also had the opportunity to record a song with one of Rwanda’s top producers. Aside the very turnt up party where Magnom wowed his East African fans, the Baby hitmaker has three of his songs on the ‘most played’ international song list, in Rwanda. These songs incorporate ‘Overfeed Me’ which features Nigerian act Mr. Eazi, Bam Bam which features upcoming ‘new school’ act Spacely, as well as his ever popular chart-topper, Baby.

All in all, the transition into the New Year for all at the Roc Nye fifth anniversary in Kigali was a massive event thanks to Magnom and his team.



What a way to end the year .. too much 🖤 in #Kigali.. and yes they were singing all the "twi" lines.. This is the 3rd out of 5 times We brought the song back ..Happy new year fam.. abundant blessings await you in the new year.. And of course @djlordgh Shut the place down..💥 pic.twitter.com/BvfWIQCMap — Badman Magnom (@MagnomBeats) January 1, 2018



Shoutz to ma brother @dj_marnaud for holding me down on this set #Kigali was Lit 🔥 too much love from this side ✊🏽✊🏽 #RocNye was successful 🙏🏾 ...on the boards of course Cc @MagnomBeats @FrancisTimeBomb @serenahotels 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/U76gJWUTOL — Dj Lord™ (@DjlordGH) January 1, 2018

Magnom In Kigali 2