Biography of Decyple 'the new signee of High Grade Family'

Decyple Tunes

Talent needs to be acknowledged and appreciated. We went searching and we discovered a gem, one we are labelling a rising star.

Born on the 5th of December, 1991, this young dance hall artist admits to starting his music career very early in the Children’s Sabbath School class of the Seventh Day Adventist church.

Surprisingly, this young man didn’t go for the normal Adventist acapella and choral music.

Yeah we know that Seventh Day Adventists are the acapella kind of people. Why would a member join the dance hall crowd? We were also curious.

“Yes, it’s true my folks love acapella but I chose Afro Pop and Reggae Dancehall because I love it. I am just different”, he said in his defence when we enquired about his choice.

A product of Mawuli Senior High School( SHS) in the Volta region, Benjamin Roger, known in showbiz as Decyple, admits that he discovered he will be a superstar whiles still in SHS.

“I touched the masses whenever I performed and I realised then that I was going to become a superstar. I was massively encouraged by my colleagues; Pounds Mane (Chuck Dee), Mayor, Brella and my house father Tuesday”, he proudly stated.

With Busy Signal, Chronix and Christopher Martins as role models, Decyple was recently endorsed by the dance hall Guru, Samini and is signed to Trigma Global.

With the belief that everyone is unique and is doing well in their own way, Decyple is ready to partner and work with any artiste. He just cannot wait to shake the music industry with his work and also feed the ever insatiable ears of Ghanaian music lovers.

He is currently working on his version of the “Attitude Riddim” and he has this to say to his fans.

“My fans should watch out for my version of the Attitude Riddim and also keep supporting the movement.