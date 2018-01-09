modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
5 hours ago | Music News

Music: Shatta Rako - Likkle Chat (Prod. by 1Kwame)

David Mawuli
Music: Shatta Rako - Likkle Chat (Prod. by 1Kwame)

Afro-Dancehall/Afrobeats musician, Shatta Rako starts the year 2018 on a good note.

The Rudebwoy Records label frontman kick-starts the year with a love melody, titled “Likkle Chat” (as in ‘little chat’).

Produced by 1Kwame, “Likkle Chat” focuses on binding relationships and lovers together.

The soft romantic song is filled with some idyllic lyrics that can easily rekindle every ‘dead’ relationship.

Download and listen to the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/shattarako/shattarako-likkle-chat-prod-by-1kwame

quot-img-1never frown because u never know who's fallin in luv wit ur smile

By: someone beautiful quot-img-1
body-container-line