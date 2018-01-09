I Don’t See Any Good Rapper Who’s Better Than Me In Kofcity – Tee Rhyme

Ghanaian born rapper Oteng Oliver, popularly known as Tee Rhyme and Maskalinx Entertainment signee has brags his better than any other rapper in the east (kofcity).

Tee Rhyme who is known for delivering rhythmic speech, and street vernacular” chanting in a variety of ways,

In a freestyle section which he tag it has ‘ try me freestyle’ which was posted on his social media platforms in a few hours ago , the stylish rapper spit bars and punchlines and claiming supremacy over all koforidua (kofcity) rappers.

“I don’t see any good rapper who is better than me in kofcity ‘

Tee Rhyme considered as one of the best rappers in the region and Ghana ,the stylish rapper who is set to release his Ep Album tagged us ‘tahoo Ep Album’ urged his numerous fans to keep supporting the Maskalinx entertainment.

You can watch his freestyle by streaming the video below: