3 hours ago | General News

Maiden Ghana Herbal Awards held in Kumasi

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
The much awaited Ghana National Herbal Awards was successfully held at the Kumasi Golden Tulip on Saturday January 6th, 2018.

The Award seeks to promote made in Ghana products by exposing them to Ghanaians across the country and globally through different mediums.

The award ceremony is also an effort to market the goods and strengthen the economy. It is also aimed at encouraging the production of unique products and efficient service delivery.

Selection of awardees placed emphasis the impeccable results some individuals have achieved through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

Specific products that were adjudged by the consumers as embodying the highest standards of quality received the best Product Awards.

There were exciting performances by Kakyire Kwame Appiah, Kofi Nti, Mary Agyemang, Ernest Opoku jnr, Frank Mensah Pozo and many more.

Media houses and personalities including Dr Herbal of Atinka played major roles for the success of the program.

Below is the full list of winners
HONORARY AWARDS

  1. Power Herbal Specialists – Best herbal clinic
  2. Dr Edu Herbal Center – Best stroke hospital
  3. Gaftram – Main pillar of the herbal fraternity
  4. Dr Anastasia first female directorateb - Department of herbal medicine KNUST was honored as first institution to run a degree programmed in herbal medicine

Category Winners

  1. Taabea Mixture – Best malaria herbal medicine, Best herbal sales of the year, best herbal medicine of the year, charity award.
  2. Givers Capsules – Best man capsules, Best capsules of the year, Best herbal package capsules, Best koo capsules
  3. Kenoga Company Limited – Best distributor, Best herbal advertiser, charity award
  4. Gifas Mixture – Best std’s herbal medicine, Best herbal advert of the year
  5. G.p.c Mixture – Best herbal waist pains
  6. Dank Natural Health Care Complex – Best body pains
  7. Suzzy Herbal Centre – Best promising herbal star
  8. Adonko Bitters – Best alcoholic sales of the year, Best alcoholic advert of the year
  9. Bie Gya Bitters – Discovery alcoholic beverage
  10. Joy Industries – Best herbal cream, Best alcoholic beverage, Best alcoholic package, Charity award
  11. Adutwumwaa Herbal– Best herbal blood tonic
  12. Fine Fine Herbal Soap – Best herbal soap
  13. Antec Herbal Center – Spanish Garlic, Best herbal medicine for blood pressure, Best garlic bitters
  14. Dependable Herbal Home – Best koo mixture, Best menstrual herbal medicine, Best herbal medicine with more products, Best lady care
  15. Solak biochemist Limited – Best ulcer herbal medicine

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

