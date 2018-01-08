Maiden Ghana Herbal Awards held in Kumasi

The much awaited Ghana National Herbal Awards was successfully held at the Kumasi Golden Tulip on Saturday January 6th, 2018.

The Award seeks to promote made in Ghana products by exposing them to Ghanaians across the country and globally through different mediums.

The award ceremony is also an effort to market the goods and strengthen the economy. It is also aimed at encouraging the production of unique products and efficient service delivery.

Selection of awardees placed emphasis the impeccable results some individuals have achieved through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

Specific products that were adjudged by the consumers as embodying the highest standards of quality received the best Product Awards.

There were exciting performances by Kakyire Kwame Appiah, Kofi Nti, Mary Agyemang, Ernest Opoku jnr, Frank Mensah Pozo and many more.

Media houses and personalities including Dr Herbal of Atinka played major roles for the success of the program.

Below is the full list of winners

HONORARY AWARDS

Power Herbal Specialists – Best herbal clinic Dr Edu Herbal Center – Best stroke hospital Gaftram – Main pillar of the herbal fraternity Dr Anastasia first female directorateb - Department of herbal medicine KNUST was honored as first institution to run a degree programmed in herbal medicine

Category Winners