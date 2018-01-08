You Don't Brand Yourself A Local Artiste And Expect International Recognition – Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has said until Ghanaian entertainers rebrand themselves and looked beyond Ghana, they will continue to be overlooked when it comes to International events.

This wakeup call by the actress comes on the back of calls by some artistes and entertainment pundits for Parliament to promulgate a law that will ensure that events held in Ghana will have Ghanaian artistes dominating during Primetime performances.

The actress believes that most artistes and entertainers in Ghana do not look beyond Ghana and that has been their bane.

In a series of tweets drumming home the need for rebranding by artistes, She said “When we brand ourselves locally,we will continue to stay recognised locally.Ghanaian artistes shld step out of their comfort zones & expand their horizons.Only a few has been able to do this & those few are d ones who’ll keep taking our country’s flag higher”.

“So, bottom line, there’s a time for everything.Maybe this is a wake up call for Ghanaian artistes/Entertainers and Ghana as a whole to wake up and start rebranding and appreciating their own.Let’s stop complaining and use our energy to do the right thing to be valued accordingly.”