Arnold Asamoah -Baidoo rubishes Zylofon Media rumours – READ FULL STATEMENT

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Renowned media practitioner and Founding Editor of Entertainmentgh, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has refuted claims awash on social media that he has pitched camp with Creative Arts Giant Zylofon Media.

In a statement published on Facebook, Monday January 8, 2018, Mr. Baidoo pointed out that while no official offer has not ben brought to his doorstep, he wouldn’t hesitate at an opportunity to work with the firm in future.

He also lauded the efforts of Samuel Atuobi Baah, current PR/Communication Head for Zylofon, in championing the agenda of the company in Ghana’s growing Creative Arts space.

Read Arnold’s full statement below:

ARNOLD ASAMOAH-BAIDOO TO ZYLOFON MEDIA

Good morning my lovely people, I realized the inundation of tags and posts on a move to Zylofon Media. I sensed the excitement, encouragement, sarcasm and hate as people endorsed, mulled and questioned a possible move to the firm.

Zylofon Media is doing something positive and any positive-thinking fellow would love to join such a winning team but truth is; I have NOT been contracted by the firm. Presently, I am still the PR for Miss Ghana (Yeah, I am still in there).

This hardworking dude, Samuel Atuobi Baah, is still the PR/Communication Head for Zylofon. Big ups to him and all the guys working at the firm, who have worked tirelessly to elevate the brand in such a short span.

Once again, I am NOT the PR for Zylofon, however, if any opportunity should come my way, to assume a meaningful role at the organization – I won’t dawdle in grabbing it.

Thank you for the love!

credit-enewsgh.com