Kow Essuman Voted 2017 Most Influential Young Ghanaian

International Lawyer & Counsel at the Office of the President of Ghana, Kow Essuman(ESQ), has been voted the Most Influential Young Ghanaian in 2017.

Kow Essuman is a specialist in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration law, and practices in three different jurisdictions – England and Wales, New York State and Ghana. He is currently serving as counsel at the office of the President of Ghana. He has previously served at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, Reindorf Chambers and Dolphine Solicitors.

The Most influential Ghanaian poll is one of the most credible and respected annual rankings organised by reputed rating agency, Avance Media.

Head of GhOne TV News and Host of State of Affairs, Nana Aba Anamoah was also voted as the Most Influential Young Ghanaian Woman.

Empowerment Worship Center’s Founder, Pastor Gideon Danso, Brian Amoateng Outreach Ministries’ President, Prophet Brian Amoateng, Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah were among the top 5 most influential young Ghanaians respectively.

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media says he hopes the annual polls will inspire young people to create a positive environment that will encourage other Ghanaian youth to excel in their various endeavours.

“I hope that by sharing their experiences, the various winners will inspire a whole generation and serve as mentors for other young people in their communities” said Mr Akpah.

See winners in the various categories below:

Business – Nana Appiah Mensah, Zylofon Media & MenzGold Ghana Entertainment – Stonebwoy, Musician Law & Governance – Kow Essuman, Lawyer & Office of the President of Ghana Leadership & Civil Society – Gideon Danso, Empowerment Worship Center Lifestyle – Ameyaw Debrah, Blogger Media – Nana Aba Anamoah, GhOne TV Personal Development & Academia – Brian Amoateng – Brian Amoateng Outreach Ministries Science & Technology – Godwin Martey – Websoft Solutions Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Ama Duncan, The Fabulous Woman Network Sports – Asamoah Gyan, Kayserispor FK

Ladies and gentlemen, here is the list of Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians in 2017

Kow Essuman (Lawyer) Gideon Danso (Empowerment Worship Center) Brian Amoateng (Brian Amoateng Outreach Ministries) Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP) Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger) Nana Appiah Mensah (Zylofon Media) Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV) Godwin Martey (Websoft Solutions) Stonebwoy (Musician) Ibrahim Mustapha (Public Speaking Institute) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor FK) David Asare Asiamah (Agro Mindset Ltd) Ama Duncan (The Fabulous Woman Network) Sarkodie (Musician) Berla Mundi (GhOne TV) Caritas Aryee (Tatas and Friends Foundation) Dr. Jeff Bassey (Graduate Training Institute) Dede Ayew (West Ham United) Nii Kotei Dzani (Council of State) Sesinam Dagadu (Snoocode) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) Elijah Amoo Addo (Food For All Africa) Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation) Seth Kwame Boateng (Multimedia Group) Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa) Hamamat Montia (Model) Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Beige Academy) Senyo Hosi (COBD) Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) Elorm Beenie (Blogger) Shatta Wale (Musician) Lydia Forson (Actress) Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh (Photographer) Alexander Afenyo-Markin (MP) Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation) Laud Anthony Basing (Incas Diagnostic Services Limited) Akwasi Frimpong (Athlete) Nicholas Bortey (Liranz) Philip Mensah (OmniBank Ghana) Kane Mani (Origgin) Abigail Ashley (UTV Ghana) Kosi Yankey (NBSSI) Roberta Annan (Roberta Annan Consulting) Wiyaala (Musician) Francisca Oteng Mensah (MP) Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval Ltd) Ivy Barley (Developers in Vogue) Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkor (Blogger) Peter Akai Anum (HOSA Awards)

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking is proudly organised by Avance Media in partnership with Goal.com, ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, TANOEBusiness.com, My Naija Naira, The YCEO, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica, Pulse Ghana, Africa Feeds, News Africa and CELBMD Africa.

For More information kindly visit gh.avancemedia.org or email [email protected], 0242307379.

2017 Miyg Final List-min