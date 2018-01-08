SP Kofi Sarpong Brags About His Newest Rank In The Police Service

​Celebrated Police Officer and Gospel musician,SP Kofi Sarpong ,put up a sterling performance at the all night Prayer program hosted by Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet

The all night service, which took place at the premises of Accra-based Hot 93.9FM ,on Friday 22nd December 2017, happens to be the first ever powerful all night prayer program to be organized by the Kumasi-based Man Of God who has received the gift of prophecy and insight into what will happen in the future in Accra.

The all night prayer program which was themed, “The oil of the Prophet (I will finish)’, witnessed ameliorating and spirit-filled performances from popular gospel musicians like,Officer Kwasi Ofori of ‘Watch Your Tongue” fame, and SP Kofi Sarpong.

Among these performances,SP Kofi Sarpong who is noted with the hit song, justified why gospel musicians are regarded as best live band performers in Ghana.

Noted for his famous fashion sense, immidiately SP Kofi Sarpong was introduced onto the stage by the host ,Buama Darko, wearing beautiful all-white African apparel , he got everyone like Hot FM’s sports morning show host, Papa Maestro singing out loud to his popular songs, including a rendition of Nana Yaw Asare’s ‘Odumankuma” hit song

His connection with the band was spectacular and his command on mouthpiece was pure class.

The most invigorating part of SP Kofi Sarpong’s performance was when he bragged about his newest rank in the Police service— which is from a Superintendent to Chief Superintendent.

Kindly watch how SP Kofi Sarpong bragged about his newest rank in the Police Service in the video below!