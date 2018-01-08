George Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, George Lutterodt is in the news again for stating that Ghanaian and Nigerian women are dream killers according to a research he conducted in 2017. The counselor who made an appearance on the late night satirical show, Tonight starring Andrew Tandoh Adote on Joy Prime also insisted that the Nigerian and Ghanaian women “are the most cause of the death of sexual death in the life of men.”

He stated: “This year I was trying to do a global research and that is when we found out that Ghanaian women, Nigerian women are dream killers and they are the most cause of the death of sexual death in the life of men in Ghana. If you meet a Ghanaian woman, a Nigerian woman, you will easily die in bed. But if you meet anybody from East African coast, you will ask God, ‘Why did you create me here in this country,’ they don’t stress men, they distress men. Ghanaian women stress men. And even when you are enjoying the act, they will ask you, will you marry me.”

Counselor Lutterodt who is not new to controversy also maintained that “every wife must produce stress in the life of her husband,” for the survival of the union.

“Mistresses are not supposed to be married. Because they miss stress, they miss your stress. Wives give stress and every wife must produce stress in the life of a husband. If your wife is not producing stress your marriage will die. Because if you are not producing stress, how will the mistresses get job to do. You have to create job for the boys,” he stated.

Check out the full interview below:

