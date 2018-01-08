I would Have Hosted CAF Awards But For Sabotage - Juliet Ibrahim

It seems Shatta Wale was not the only Ghanaian entertainer who was prevented from performing at the just ended CAF Awards held in Ghana some days ago.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim in a thread of tweets has revealed how she was snubbed by organisers of the event because the Ghanaians whom they contacted claimed they do not know how to reach her.

“I’ll speak from a personal experience; apparently, the organisers came down to Accra and asked a few of the Ghanaians they know for my contact because they wanted me to host alongside Didier Drogba. But, when they were asked, they replied with “oh we don’t know her number”.

She indicated that the organisers who pressed further but could not get to her had to choose another person to host the show although they wanted her to do so because of her past glories with CAF ceremonies.

“This response allowed the organisers to fly in a South African host to co-host with Didier. Only for me to bump into one of the organisers on 3rd January and he narrated all that went down to me. It was now too late to put me on the bill to co-host. Life goes on…”

The CAF awards generated several controversies because performances on the night were dominated by Nigerian artistes and Ghana’s biggest act, Shatta Wale, who was billed to perform on the night could not perform.