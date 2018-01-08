modernghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

Winners Of Ghana National Herbal Awards 2018 [full List]

Dan Kwasi Prince
Ghana National Herbal Awards 2018 was held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Golden Tulip (Kumasi), in the Asanti Region.

The Awards was aimed for the production of unique products and efficient services delivery. It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

There were exciting performances by Kakyire Kwame Appiah, Kofi Nti, Mary Agyemang, Ernest Opoku jnr, Frank Mensah Pozo and many more.

Founder Of Ghana National Herbal Awards – Cecilia Gyase Konmah

See the full list of winners below:
HONORARY AWARDS
Power Herbal Specialists – Best herbal clinic

Dr Edu Herbal Center – Best stroke hospital
Gaftram – Main pillar of the herbal fraternity

Dr Anastasia first female directorate
Department of herbal medicine KNUST was honored as first institution to run a degree programmed in herbal medicine

Category Winners
Taabea Mixture – Best malaria herbal medicine, Best herbal sales of the year, best herbal medicine of the year, charity award.

Givers Capsules – Best man capsules, Best capsules of the year, Best herbal package capsules, Best koo capsules

Kenoga Company Limited – Best distributor, Best herbal advertiser, charity award

Gifas Mixture – Best std’s herbal medicine, Best herbal advert of the year

G.p.c Mixture – Best herbal waist pains
Dank Natural Health Care Complex – Best body pains

Suzzy Herbal Centre – Best promising herbal star

Adonko Bitters – Best alcoholic sales of the year, Best alcoholic advert of the year

Bie Gya Bitters – Discovery alcoholic beverage

Joy Industries – Best herbal cream, Best alcoholic beverage, Best alcoholic package, Charity award

Adutwumwaa Herbal– Best herbal blood tonic
Fine Fine Herbal Soap – Best herbal soap
Antec Herbal Center – Spanish Garlic, Best herbal medicine for blood pressure, Best garlic bitters

Dependable Herbal Home – Best koo mixture, Best menstrual herbal medicine, Best herbal medicine with more products, Best lady care

Solak biochemist Limited – Best ulcer herbal medicine

Kakyire Kwame Appiah

Kofi Nti

Ernest Opoku jnr

Frank Mensah Pozo

Emilia Brobbey

MC of the show Naana Hayford and Salinco
Source: Dan Kwasi Prince// www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

Writer’s email [email protected]

