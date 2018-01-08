Winners Of Ghana National Herbal Awards 2018 [full List]
Dan Kwasi Prince
Ghana National Herbal Awards 2018 was held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Golden Tulip (Kumasi), in the Asanti Region.
The Awards was aimed for the production of unique products and efficient services delivery. It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.
There were exciting performances by Kakyire Kwame Appiah, Kofi Nti, Mary Agyemang, Ernest Opoku jnr, Frank Mensah Pozo and many more.
Founder Of Ghana National Herbal Awards – Cecilia Gyase Konmah
Founder Of Ghana National Herbal Awards – Cecilia Gyase Konmah
See the full list of winners below: HONORARY AWARDS Power Herbal Specialists – Best herbal clinic
Dr Edu Herbal Center – Best stroke hospital Gaftram – Main pillar of the herbal fraternity
Dr Anastasia first female directorate Department of herbal medicine KNUST was honored as first institution to run a degree programmed in herbal medicine
Category Winners Taabea Mixture – Best malaria herbal medicine, Best herbal sales of the year, best herbal medicine of the year, charity award.
Givers Capsules – Best man capsules, Best capsules of the year, Best herbal package capsules, Best koo capsules
Kenoga Company Limited – Best distributor, Best herbal advertiser, charity award
Gifas Mixture – Best std’s herbal medicine, Best herbal advert of the year
G.p.c Mixture – Best herbal waist pains Dank Natural Health Care Complex – Best body pains
Suzzy Herbal Centre – Best promising herbal star
Adonko Bitters – Best alcoholic sales of the year, Best alcoholic advert of the year
Bie Gya Bitters – Discovery alcoholic beverage
Joy Industries – Best herbal cream, Best alcoholic beverage, Best alcoholic package, Charity award
Adutwumwaa Herbal– Best herbal blood tonic Fine Fine Herbal Soap – Best herbal soap Antec Herbal Center – Spanish Garlic, Best herbal medicine for blood pressure, Best garlic bitters
Dependable Herbal Home – Best koo mixture, Best menstrual herbal medicine, Best herbal medicine with more products, Best lady care
Solak biochemist Limited – Best ulcer herbal medicine
Kakyire Kwame Appiah
Kofi Nti
Ernest Opoku jnr
Frank Mensah Pozo
Emilia Brobbey
MC of the show Naana Hayford and Salinco Source: Dan Kwasi Prince// www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana
Writer’s email [email protected]