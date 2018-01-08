Miss Ghana International Supports The Needy

Beverly Jecty

Ngozi, an NGO based in Virginia (USA), in collaboration with the Chavah Foundation in Accra, on Boxing Day organised a party for inmates of the Motherly Love Orphanage, which is located in Klagon, Accra.

The orphanage, which is operated by Rev and Mrs John Azumah, also received donations of food items, clothing, drinks, toiletries, nutritional supplements and cash from Mrs Ghana International 2017, Beverly Jecty of Chavah Foundation.

Beverly Jecty, who noticed the plight of orphans in her area, instituted Chavah Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting orphans living with HIV in Ghana.

Inmates danced to songs by young musicians and the winner had the opportunity to wear the crown/sash of Jecty.

Chavah Foundation has been providing for orphanages in Ghana since 2004, but has from May 2017 been providing for orphaned kids born and living with the HIV.

Indeed, it has subsequently donated educational materials, toys and medication and food items. Currently, Chavah, a Hebrew word meaning 'mother of all living', provides a warm atmosphere to 25 orphaned children (between three and 19 years) living with the disease. It believes that every child deserves the right to equal opportunities.

Ngozi provides support to NGOs, individuals and families they assist with fund raising support, food, clothing, paying medical bills and providing medical care for people with serious or terminal illnesses.

Jecty was the second runner-up of Miss Ghana 2002, Miss Earth and Miss Tourism World Africa, which were held in The Philippines and Turkey respectively. Others are Mrs World Ghana 2011 and Mrs Ghana 2017, which were both held in the United States.