Lucky Mensah Hits At Current Crop Of Musicians; Says They Do Not Make Sense With Their Songs

Highlife Musician, Lucky Mensah has lamented over the songs being churned out by most Ghanaian artistes.

The ‘Nkratuo’ hit maker said in an interview on Storm FM’s Mid Morning Show that the new crops of Ghanaian artistes are not making sense with their songs—and they cannot be compared to the old musicians.

“The new crop of artistes thrives on rhythm. They do not make any sense in the songs that they do. All Ghanaians know that most of these new musicians are not making sense. It is only a few of them that are making sensible songs,” he said.

Lucky Mensah who released his first album in 1993 disclosed the people he looked up to.

“People heard about me in the early 2000 but my first album was released in 1993. I started in the era of Charles Elliot, Sibo Brothers, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and others. I listened to Oheneba Kissi, Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Aboagye Dacosta and others.

Their songs made a lot of sense. “

“Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, Lord Kenya, Akatakyie and other artistes learned from us and they did a great work. You cannot compare our days to what they are doing now,” he stated.

He added that making music in the early days was not easy—and a lot of due process has to be followed before one can release a song.

“It wasn’t easy at that time; you have to be behind the scene for about four-five years before you can come out with a song. Studios were not common at that time. It is not like today that almost everybody has a studio in their rooms.

“People gather at cassette shops to listen to new songs when they are released. They bought many cassette at that time…some even argue about songs that makes a lot of sense, songs that advise or motivate people…and that influence them to buy the cassettes,” Lucky Mensah

revealed.

It appears all hope is not lost, he has this to say about Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie: “I listen to Sarkodie and you will hear that he does talk sense in his tracks.”

He noted with concern that organizers of the various music award schemes, are not helping because they give out awards to these people who are not writing sensible songs.

“They think they know a lot but they do not know anything. Their verses do not match their choruses but people patronize it because of the danceable rhythm. Most these musicians do not listen to advice. If you do not have the talent, then forget about making music. DJs should

also play the sensible songs on the airwaves,” Lucky Mensah concluded.