Lilwin Makes It To The Top Trending Music Videos On Youtube With Two Videos

Lilwin’s two music videos have been listed in Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 on YouTube.

The two music videos include his hits, Yimama (Mama Boss Papa) featuring Young Chorus and Ladder featuring Odehyieba.

YouTube has posted it’s annual Rewind mashup for the year 2017 to recap the top music videos, videos, events, and more.

Also, four of the top trending 10 music videos for 2017, included Shatta Wale’s “Taking Over,” featuring Joint 77, Addi Self & Captan, which was the top YouTube trending music video of the year in Ghana, ‘Ayoo’, ‘Low Tempo’ featuring Shatta Michy and ‘Forgetti’ all made it.

Lil Win strongly entered the list with his comic videos; ‘Ladder’ featuring Odehyie and ‘Mama Boss (Yimama)’ featuring Young Chorus.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 tipped Artiste of the Year, Ebony music video for ‘Sponsor’ was included in the list. Sarkodie’s collaboration with Nigerian act – Runtown ‘Pain Killer’ managed to make the list with 9 million plus views.

The Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 (Ghana) lists were compiled based on views, likes, time spent watching, comments, shares, and other metrics, according to YouTube.