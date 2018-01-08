modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Hot Issues

Kalybos Should Stop Copying My Brand – Musician Warns

Yeboah Gilbert
Ghanaian musician Opako has signalled a strong warning to comedian and actor, Kalybos to desist from copying his brand.

In an interview with SeancityGh, Opako seems not being happy with how the Amakye and Dede's actor is directly copying his brand.

According to him, Kalybos has copied his style of dressing which makes him (Opako) distinct from all others.

Opako is a fantastic musician under Bisa K'dei's label, BLMC.

He has featured music gurus like Bisa K'dei Floking Stone, Guru, Kojo Cue, Kesse, Sista Afia, among others

