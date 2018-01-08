Golden Globes 2018: Sexual Harassment Scandal Dominates Ceremony

Powerful speeches and statements of unity have dominated the 75th Golden Globe awards.

It was the first major Hollywood awards ceremony since the film industry was hit by sexual harassment scandals, with stars wearing black to honour victims.

Oprah Winfrey summed up the mood, saying "a new day is on the horizon" as she collected an honorary award.

The big film winner of the night was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home four awards.

Seth Meyers hosted the event for the first time

"Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen," he told the gathered stars of film and TV, before saying: "It's 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

It was Oprah whose speech had the biggest reaction, with stars applauding and rising to their feet.

Speaking as she was awarded the honorary Cecil B DeMille trophy - the first black woman to get the honour - she said: "Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!"

Laura Dern (left) with other Big Little Lies stars

The theme was echoed by Laura Dern, winner of a best supporting actress for Big Little Lies, who said: "Many of us were taught not to tattle.

"It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalised... May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star."

Barbra Streisand used her presenting slot to express outrage that she remains the only woman to win the best director award at the ceremony - and that was back in 1984.

"Folks, time's up," she said. "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director."

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird was named best musical or comedy film, could be seen being hugged by her film's star, Saoirse Ronan, as Streisand made her comments.

Gerwig was not nominated in the directing category - an award won by The Shape of Water's Guillermo del Toro - but neither was any woman.

It was a fact that did not escape Natalie Portman's notice as she presented the best director award, pointedly referring to the "all male nominees".

Portman presented the best director award with Ron Howard

While many Britons had been nominated for honours, only three won.

Gary Oldman was named best actor for portraying Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour - a feat he revealed took 63 applications of make-up.

Ewan McGregor won the award for best actor in a television series for Fargo

Martin McDonagh picked up the best screenplay trophy for Three Billboards.

Irish actress Ronan was named best actress in a film comedy for Lady Bird, while James Franco won the equivalent award for best actor for The Disaster Artist. 'Writing the story ourselves'

In the TV categories, The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel did well, with two awards each.

Elisabeth Moss, named best actress in a TV drama for The Handmaid's Tale, dedicated her win to author Margaret Atwood, whose book is the source material for the series.

After reading a quote from Atwood, she told the audience: "We no longer live in the gaps... we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."

They were apt words for a night when Hollywood seemed determined to turn a new page.

At the same time, the ceremony did allow itself a few nostalgic nods back to its glittering past.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon played the title roles in 1991's Thelma and Louise

Kirk Douglas was given a rapturous reception, at the age of 101, as he came on stage to present an award with daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones.

And there was an on-stage reunion for Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, 27 years on from their on-screen partnership in Thelma and Louise.

Even here, though, pointed commentary was no more than a breath away.

Announcing the nominees for best actor in a drama, Davis joked they had all "agreed to give half of their salary back, so the women can make more than them".