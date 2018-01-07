Shatta Wale, Ghanaians Get Apology From CAF Awards Sponsor, Aiteo

The furore over why there was a deficit in Ghanaian artistes at the CAF African Footballer of the Year awards on Thursday has taken a new twist as event sponsors, Aiteo, have apologised to superstar artiste, Shatta Wale.

They have done so over their inability to make sure he performed on the night, as was previously agreed.

As one of Ghana's most prominent acts, the musician was seen as the torch-bearer for the nation on a platform where no less than seven Nigerian artistes performed on the night, with token appearances from acts from Togo (Toofan) and Congo (Fally Ipupa). This comes on the heels of local uproar at the lack of respect shown to Ghana's grace for hosting the event, which compelled the President of CAF to apologize, and demand an explanation from the sponsor.

Shatta Wale himself has alleged that some shady monetary dealings compelled him not to perform on the day.

Aiteo broadened their apology to the people of Ghana as well in the statement issued on Saturday afternoon. Senior Manager, Media and Communications

Aiteo Group