I'm Willing To Work With Ghanaian Actors – Boris Kodjoe

Hollywood actor, Boris Kodjoe has expressed his willingness to work with Ghanaian actors to help grow our movie industry.

Speaking to the media last Tuesday at the Movenpick Hotel, the Ghanaian-German actor said he is already in touch with some Ghanaian producers and actors and they’re discussing movies he could coproduce.

“Ghana has great actors and with my experience, I will be more than glad to work with these actors and producers. I have some scripts ready for some Ghanaian actors I personally admire,” he said.

Boris is known for his role in television series, The Boris and Nicole Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Soul Food and movies like Addicted, Madea’s Family Reunion, Resident Evil, The Gospel, Baggage Claim among others.

Away from acting, the Hollywood actor also revealed that Kuami Eugene and Kidi are his favourite musicians.

According to him, although these musicians are young, their talents cannot be underestimated and he believes they will go far.

As the host of CAF Awards which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre, Boris Kodjoe said he was happy to have been chosen.

“To host such a great awards scheme is a great honour. Not many artistes get the opportunity for such an occasion and I must say I am honoured to be selected as the MC for the event,” he said.

His actress wife, Nicole Ari Parker, who was with him thanked Ghanaians for supporting her husband. “This is my second time in Ghana and our two children always love it when they get here.

“Ghana is a lovely country,” she added.