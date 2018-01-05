modernghana logo

GHAMRO Sues GBC Over Failure To Pay Royalties

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has dragged the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to court.

The music rights body is suing the state broadcaster over its failure to pay royalties over the past five years.

According to the suit sighted by Myjoyonline.com , GBC has failed to pay royalties since 2012 even though GHAMRO has relentlessly tried to prompt the state broadcaster for payments.

GHAMRO is praying the court to declare that the state broadcaster’s failure to pay royalties for the use of musical works constitutes copyright infringement.

Also, the music rights body is hoping that court compels GBC to pay 5% of revenue earned from the use, communication and/or performance of musical works to the public for 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, via GTV, GTV24 and other affiliates.

