Samini Starts Campaign To End Dominance Of Foreign Content

On the heels of the low representation of Ghanaian musicians at the recently held Aiteo CAF Awards, Ghanaian artiste Samini has launched a campaign it ensure more local music content in the media space

The dancehall artiste tweeted this morning that it was not right for Ghanaian musicians to be least represented at the awards, which was held in Ghana at Accra International Conference Centre on 4th December 2017.

According to Samini, a law that allows for 70% local content and at least 50% representation of Ghanaians at international programmes held in country, should be passed.

“I am starting a campaign today and I hope it gets to the LAW makers. Ghanaians want 70 percent of local content on our airwaves and 50:50 share of performance time on any international platform mounted here on our soil.This is to help us also sell to the world “ourown” craft,” he tweeted.

He went ahead to admonish the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor to help petition parliament in this regard.

“MUSIGA president pls take this to parliament for us oooo. We need change NOW chale … aaah. HOW,” added.

The 'rain god' responded to a claim by a follower that Ghanaian musicians were not given prominence at the award ceremony because they were not ambassadors of the headline sponsor Aiteo.

“I performed in 2006 or so at Glo caff awards .. I wasn't an ambassador then .. you point is ?? Lol. I've actually performed in Nigeria several times as the only Gh act on the bill.. how can this happen any where in the world lol,” he said.

A lot of people including the founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko have also bemoaned the seeming sidelining of Ghanaian artistes at the Aiteo CAF Awards.

“Instead of treating us to some good Ghanaian performances, as well, CAF decided to populate the stage with Naija ones plus others, including a Nigerian artiste who was dressed as if he lost his way to the gym. I hear he is called Wizkid,” he wrote on Facebook.

Ghanaian artiste Efya opened the programme with a rendition of Ghana's National Anthem and Kidi did the last performance.

There were other African artistes on the bill, predominantly Nigerian. The event saw performances from Nigerian Afro dance hall act, Patoranking, Flavour, Phyno, Olamide, Wizkid and Toofan from Togo and Fally Ipupa from Congo.

Ghanaian dance hall kingpin Shatta Wale who was billed to perform was did not make an appearance on stage last night.

The issue of giving Ghanaian artistes more prominent in the scheme of this things has been topical among stakeholders of the music industry for some time now.