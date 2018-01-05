Nana Aba Anamoah Calls Black Star ‘National Shameless Team of the Year’ For Failing To Win At CAF Awards

Nana Aba Anamoah, the reigning Radio and Television Personality (RTP) of 2017, has descended heavily on the national team, Black Stars, for failing to win the Best Team of the year award at the just ended CAF awards.

The CAF Awards which was held yesterday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), ended with the National Team of Egypt, winning the 'Best Team of the Year' Award.

Nana Ama, who felt disappointed that the Black Stars couldn’t win that award especially when the event was being held in Ghana took to her twitter page to attack the team and players with posts.

She posted: “National team without a desire for the year...Ghana Black Stars.”

She wrote again: “National team with $3million dollars to fly to Brazil of the year.”

The eloquent journalist and host of ‘Cheers’, a sports programme on GHONE, did not understand why the Ghanaian team mostly fails to win an international award after many years.

She also did not get why the players appear to be working hard yet their hard work is not impressive enough to fetch them the ‘Best African Player of the Year’ Award.

Nana Aba wrote: “When was the last time a Ghanaian won African Player of the year? Mo ti Ghana na mo y3 paaapaaaa ne too know egu y3 so #playerswithoutdesire.”

The GHONE show host insinuated that the Black Star players knows how to flaunt their wealth and attitude by when it comes to international awards, they miss out.

The last time a Ghanaian player won the Africa Cup of the Year was in 1992 and that’s about 26 years ago.

Egypt’s National Team and Liverpool Star, Mohammed Salah was adjudged the 2017 African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards held yesterday.

