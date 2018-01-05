El Prince Drops ‘Waist’

This fresh sounding track, Waist by El Prince, will surely become one of the hit songs of 2018, produced by Mr. Dynamite

You might remember El Prince from his ‘Jealous You’ video, where he teamed up with Kaffy the dance queen.

The video, directed by Frizzle n Bizzle and co-directed by Kaffy, featured dynamic dance routines and showcased El Prince’s talent for dance as well as singing.

This talented singer, songwriter, and energetic entertainer has his sights set on much greater heights. An EP is already in the works for early 2018. The jam is DOPE

Hit that play button and tell me what you think

Direct Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/307300/el-prince-your-waist

Download Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/307300