Close Down If You Can’t Stand Competition – Edem Fires GTV

Rapper Edem has added his voice to the current debate on the payment of TV Licence Fees, saying it is a shame to fund the state broadcaster.

In a tweet, the 'Nyedzilo' hitmaker asks GTV to close down if they cannot stand the competition from private television stations.

“If national TV cant face the growing competition on the television or in the media industry please close down..,” he tweeted.

He also describes the TV Licence Fees as rip-off.

“Don't siphon money from us in the name of TV license.. Instead of spear heading the payment of royalties, u want to rip us off.. Such a shame,” he added.

The TV Licence Fees established by the Television Licensing Act – 1966 (NLCD 89) were re-introduced in 2015 to charge fees from individuals and groups that own television sets.

The licence fee has been put into three categories. The first category is the domestic use which charges GH¢36 per television set and GH¢60 for two or more TV sets in the same house.

TV set repairers and outlets shall pay GH¢60, while TV dealers pay GH¢120.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (including GTV) which has been mandated to do the collection of the fees will take 72% of the revenue.

Ghana Independent Broadcasting Association (GIBA) gets 15%, National Media Commission (NMC) – 4%, Media Development Fund – 4%, the Management of TV Licence Fee (GBC) gets 3% and Films Fund also takes 2% of the revenue.

The debate on the payment of the fees got re-ignited when news broke few days ago that Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo had established 11 special TV Licence Courts across the regions to try defaulters of the license fees.

The courts, which will sit in the 10 regional capitals plus Tema on Thursdays, will be presided over by 11 designated circuit court judges.

The time for the Court sitting is 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.