I Looked Up To Kojo Antwi When Growing Up – Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx has stated that highlife legend, Kojo Antwi has an influence on him. He made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Morning Drive in Sunyani.

According to the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hit maker, he couldn’t stop listening to songs made by the Maestro, Kojo Antwi.

He recalled how he kept asking himself whether Kojo Antwi is a human being—due to how he exquisitely composes his songs.

“I feel very honored because it is not easy…it doesn’t come like a bread and butter or something for someone like Kojo Antwi to say that I am good. He is someone that I have been looking up to when I us growing up. It means that God has a lot for me and I just have to keep it on the low…and see what God will do with my life,” Kurl Songx averred.

The conversation was on the heels of Kojo Antwi eulogizing the 2016 MTN Hit Maker winner for his talent.

“He is a young artiste…and I have met him some few times at Kaywa’s studio. He has a lot of talent. He will start singing when hears the beat. I just pray that he will be humble and work with Kaywa for a long time…so that he can unearth his talent in the right way,” the Adiepena crooner told Melvina Frimpong Manso in a recent interview on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Showbiz 971.

Kurl Songx further revealed that performing with Pat Thomas and Kojo Antwi on one stage at the just ended Kojo Antwi Live Concert in Sunyani was beyond his understanding.