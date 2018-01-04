Onua FM's Christian Agyei Frimpong wins best Male Radio Personality

Popular Ghanaian radio personality Christian Agyei Frimpong has been honored at the GN Bank People's Celebrity Awards as the favorite Male Radio Personality for the year 2017 People's Celebrity Awards..

Christian Agyei Frimpong who is the main Entertainment boss behind Onua FM, a subsidiary of giant media masters Media General Ghana has been in the industry for several years with roots from the defunct Channel R 92.7 FM.

The popular presenter who has received several nominations in the past was thankful to God for the recognition and pledged to work harder.

This year's People's Celebrity Awards which was organized by SpyderLee Entertainment and sponsored by GN Bank had performances from reigning artistes such as Nacee, Empress Gifty Osei, Teephlow,Osadji,Fancy Gadam,Kidi,Kuami Eugene,Ebony,Shatta Wale and the awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor.

Below is the full list of award winners;

Ultimate People's Celebrity

Shatta Wale

Favourite Female TV Presenter category

Berla Mundi

Favourite Male Musician category

Shatta Wale

Favourite Music Video category

Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam

Favourite Actress category

Roselyn Ngissah

Favourite Actor Category

Francis Andoh

Favourite Comedian category

Lexi Da Comic

Favourite Female Musician category

Ebony

Favourite Female Radio Presenter category

Ewurama Attoh

Entertainment Journalist category

Attractive Mustapha

Favourite Male Radio Presenter category

Christian Agyei Frimpong

Favourite Male Sports Personality category

Asamoah Gyan

Favourite Female Sports category

Priscilla Adubea

Favourite Male TV Presenter category

Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Favourite Religious Personality category

Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo

People's Celebrity Awards Social Media category

Maccasio

Favourite Song category

Total Cheat

Favourite Movie category

Ghana Galamsey

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ataa Mensah (Showcase In Ga)

