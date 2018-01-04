modernghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

Onua FM's Christian Agyei Frimpong wins best Male Radio Personality

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Popular Ghanaian radio personality Christian Agyei Frimpong has been honored at the GN Bank People's Celebrity Awards as the favorite Male Radio Personality for the year 2017 People's Celebrity Awards..

Christian Agyei Frimpong who is the main Entertainment boss behind Onua FM, a subsidiary of giant media masters Media General Ghana has been in the industry for several years with roots from the defunct Channel R 92.7 FM.

The popular presenter who has received several nominations in the past was thankful to God for the recognition and pledged to work harder.

This year's People's Celebrity Awards which was organized by SpyderLee Entertainment and sponsored by GN Bank had performances from reigning artistes such as Nacee, Empress Gifty Osei, Teephlow,Osadji,Fancy Gadam,Kidi,Kuami Eugene,Ebony,Shatta Wale and the awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor.

Below is the full list of award winners;

Ultimate People's Celebrity
Shatta Wale

Favourite Female TV Presenter category
Berla Mundi

Favourite Male Musician category
Shatta Wale

Favourite Music Video category
Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam

Favourite Actress category
Roselyn Ngissah

Favourite Actor Category
Francis Andoh

Favourite Comedian category
Lexi Da Comic

Favourite Female Musician category
Ebony

Favourite Female Radio Presenter category
Ewurama Attoh

Entertainment Journalist category
Attractive Mustapha

Favourite Male Radio Presenter category
Christian Agyei Frimpong

Favourite Male Sports Personality category
Asamoah Gyan

Favourite Female Sports category
Priscilla Adubea

Favourite Male TV Presenter category
Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Favourite Religious Personality category
Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo

People's Celebrity Awards Social Media category
Maccasio

Favourite Song category
Total Cheat

Favourite Movie category
Ghana Galamsey

Lifetime Achievement Award
Ataa Mensah (Showcase In Ga)

Ghanacreativearts.com

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

