Popular Ghanaian radio personality Christian Agyei Frimpong has been honored at the GN Bank People's Celebrity Awards as the favorite Male Radio Personality for the year 2017 People's Celebrity Awards..
Christian Agyei Frimpong who is the main Entertainment boss behind Onua FM, a subsidiary of giant media masters Media General Ghana has been in the industry for several years with roots from the defunct Channel R 92.7 FM.
The popular presenter who has received several nominations in the past was thankful to God for the recognition and pledged to work harder.
This year's People's Celebrity Awards which was organized by SpyderLee Entertainment and sponsored by GN Bank had performances from reigning artistes such as Nacee, Empress Gifty Osei, Teephlow,Osadji,Fancy Gadam,Kidi,Kuami Eugene,Ebony,Shatta Wale and the awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor.
Below is the full list of award winners;
Ultimate People's Celebrity Shatta Wale
Favourite Female TV Presenter category Berla Mundi
Favourite Male Musician category Shatta Wale
Favourite Music Video category Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam
Favourite Actress category Roselyn Ngissah
Favourite Actor Category Francis Andoh
Favourite Comedian category Lexi Da Comic
Favourite Female Musician category Ebony
Favourite Female Radio Presenter category Ewurama Attoh
Entertainment Journalist category Attractive Mustapha
Favourite Male Radio Presenter category Christian Agyei Frimpong
Favourite Male Sports Personality category Asamoah Gyan
Favourite Female Sports category Priscilla Adubea
Favourite Male TV Presenter category Dan Kwaku Yeboah
Favourite Religious Personality category Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo
People's Celebrity Awards Social Media category Maccasio
Favourite Song category Total Cheat
Favourite Movie category Ghana Galamsey
Lifetime Achievement Award Ataa Mensah (Showcase In Ga)
Onua FM's Christian Agyei Frimpong wins best Male Radio Personality
Popular Ghanaian radio personality Christian Agyei Frimpong has been honored at the GN Bank People's Celebrity Awards as the favorite Male Radio Personality for the year 2017 People's Celebrity Awards..
Christian Agyei Frimpong who is the main Entertainment boss behind Onua FM, a subsidiary of giant media masters Media General Ghana has been in the industry for several years with roots from the defunct Channel R 92.7 FM.
The popular presenter who has received several nominations in the past was thankful to God for the recognition and pledged to work harder.
This year's People's Celebrity Awards which was organized by SpyderLee Entertainment and sponsored by GN Bank had performances from reigning artistes such as Nacee, Empress Gifty Osei, Teephlow,Osadji,Fancy Gadam,Kidi,Kuami Eugene,Ebony,Shatta Wale and the awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor.
Below is the full list of award winners;
Ultimate People's Celebrity
Shatta Wale
Favourite Female TV Presenter category
Berla Mundi
Favourite Male Musician category
Shatta Wale
Favourite Music Video category
Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam
Favourite Actress category
Roselyn Ngissah
Favourite Actor Category
Francis Andoh
Favourite Comedian category
Lexi Da Comic
Favourite Female Musician category
Ebony
Favourite Female Radio Presenter category
Ewurama Attoh
Entertainment Journalist category
Attractive Mustapha
Favourite Male Radio Presenter category
Christian Agyei Frimpong
Favourite Male Sports Personality category
Asamoah Gyan
Favourite Female Sports category
Priscilla Adubea
Favourite Male TV Presenter category
Dan Kwaku Yeboah
Favourite Religious Personality category
Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo
People's Celebrity Awards Social Media category
Maccasio
Favourite Song category
Total Cheat
Favourite Movie category
Ghana Galamsey
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ataa Mensah (Showcase In Ga)
Ghanacreativearts.com